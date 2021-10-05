Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri to execute inmate who killed 3 during ‘94 robbery

Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of St. Louis.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request that it stop the planned execution of Ernest Johnson, clearing the way for the Missouri man to die by injection.

Sixty-one-year-old Johnson was convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago.

He was scheduled for execution Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

It would be the seventh U.S. execution this year.

Johnson’s attorney, Jeremy Weis, says executing Johnson would violate the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

Latest News

Halloween Peeps are back!
Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year
Two southern Illinois lawmakers have teamed up with two police departments to host free drug...
So. Ill. lawmakers to host drug-take back events
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Some power outages reported after helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’