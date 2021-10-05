Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. I-24 Eastbound work zone begins Wed.

A work zone will begin on Wednesday, October 6, at I-24 Eastbound 7 to 9mm in McCracken County.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, October 5, that they are planning a work zone lane restriction for traffic on eastbound Interstate 24 at 7 to 9mm.

The work zone will begin on Wednesday, October 6, at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the work zone is allowing a brush clearing on U.S. 45 Paducah on exit 7 that overpasses and extends eastward for about 1 mile.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the brush clearing crew will work eastward toward exit 11 in interchange.

In the work zone all traffic will move to the left or the the passing lane.

Drivers that enter interstate 24 exit 7 eastbound entry ramp should be alert of the lane restrictions at the end of the ramp.

Delays are possible due to the movement and placement of equipment for workers.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises drivers of flaggers, maintenance personnel and equipment on the roadway that will be close to traffic flow.

The work zone is expected to be effective until Friday, October 8.

