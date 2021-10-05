Heartland Votes
Man injured in early morning shooting

Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting in Cairo is under investigation.

According to Cairo Police Chief Len Harris, a man in his 50s was shot on the 200 block of 25thStreet at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there are no details on a suspect or suspects.

Chief Harris said detectives are following up on leads and the investigation remains active.

