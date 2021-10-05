Man injured in early morning shooting

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting in Cairo is under investigation.

According to Cairo Police Chief Len Harris, a man in his 50s was shot on the 200 block of 25thStreet at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there are no details on a suspect or suspects.

Chief Harris said detectives are following up on leads and the investigation remains active.

