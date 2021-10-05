Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft from county road department garage
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a theft from the county road department garage.
According to deputies, between 7:30 p.m. on October 4 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, someone broke into the storage yard at the Livingston County Road Department garage.
They said a white 2019 Freightliner dump truck, case backhoe (model Super N/580) and a 2004 flat bed equipment trailer were stolen from the storage yard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 270-928-2122.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.