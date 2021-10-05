Heartland Votes
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft from county road department garage

A dump truck, backhoe and flatbed trailer were reportedly stolen from the Livingston County...
A dump truck, backhoe and flatbed trailer were reportedly stolen from the Livingston County Road Department storage yard.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a theft from the county road department garage.

According to deputies, between 7:30 p.m. on October 4 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, someone broke into the storage yard at the Livingston County Road Department garage.

They said a white 2019 Freightliner dump truck, case backhoe (model Super N/580) and a 2004 flat bed equipment trailer were stolen from the storage yard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 270-928-2122.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance. On October 4th between 7:30 pm and...

Posted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

