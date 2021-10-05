LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a professional soccer team!

At a Tuesday morning news conference, it was announced the city will be the new home for a USL League One team.

Members from the United Soccer League, Mayor Linda Gorton and Bill Shively, the founder of Tower Hill Sports who majority owns the new franchise, announced the expansion team downtown:

The team’s first season will be 2023.

The club’s first season will be played at a collegiate facility. Details on that are expected in the coming weeks.

League One has also recently added expansion teams in Central Valley, California, northern Colorado and Spokane, Washington.

