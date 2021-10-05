Heartland Votes
Law enforcement reports multiple calls about mail thefts in Cape Girardeau Co.

The sheriff’s office is offering tips for residents after they say they have received multiple...
The sheriff’s office is offering tips for residents after they say they have received multiple reports of stolen mail from mailboxes and packages off of porches.(NBC12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is offering tips for residents after they say they have received multiple reports of stolen mail from mailboxes and packages off of porches.

Deputies say the police department has also received multiple calls about mail theft.

If you were a victim of mail or package theft, deputies say you can call USPS at 1-877-876-2455 and press 3 to report the theft to postal investigators.

According to the sheriff’s office, some “hot areas” for postal theft in the county include County Roads 657, 316, 318, 319 and 206; including the Hillcrest Subdivision.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

