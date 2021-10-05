Increasing Cloud Cover Today

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Light/patchy fog is possible for some locations. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies starting off the day with increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. A low pressure to the south of the Heartland will increase chances of a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. High temps will range in the upper 70s with a few isolated low 80s in our southeastern counties.

As the low pressure moves closer to the Heartland tonight, this will increase heavy rain chances and a few storms heading into early Wednesday. Scattered rain and storms will remain through Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could have gusty winds and small hail, but they should remain below severe limits. Scattered rain will continue into Thursday.

The end of the week into the weekend appears drier with temperatures in the low 80s. Rain and storm chances return in the beginning of next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.