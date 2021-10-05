Impact of COVID-19 on patients receiving yearly breast cancer screenings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month; and for many women, this year marks a return to routine screenings they may have put off during the pandemic.

According to the CDC, breast cancer screenings went down 87 percent in April 2020 as the pandemic shut down much of the country.

Sally Owen, spokeswoman for Southeast Health, said they put mammograms on hold around that same time due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, Owen said they’re reporting a return to more normal screening levels. In fact, she said they’re on track to see even more patients getting mammograms this year then they had last year.

”There was a drastic drop in patients returning for their routine screenings,” said Tina Berry, assistant director of SIH Cancer Institute and Breast Center.

She said putting off those screenings can lead to a much more serious diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing later stage diagnosis and that’s not only with breast it’s a lot of cancers and I think a lot of people were trying to procrastinate that to safeguard themselves,” Berry said.

She said the pandemic also forced SIH to stop offering mammograms for three months back in 2020.

Now, she said they’re expanding their schedule and even offering Saturday events to get as many patients screened as possible.

“I think there’s so many women that are nervous if it’s their first time or during a pandemic to come in, but I think genuinely the staff here puts patients at so much comfort,” said Berry.

Tina Berry said SIH works to make sure patients feel comfortable, not only with the procedure, but also with any safety concerns they may have because of the pandemic.

