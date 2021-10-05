Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with...
Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The “Peanuts” gang will be back on broadcast television this holiday season and will even ring in 2022 with an original New Year’s Eve special.

According to Variety, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

The media outlet says Lucy throws herself a New Year’s Eve party in the new special after learning Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television, Variety reports.

Fans can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21.

And the gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19.

The iconic holiday specials will also continue to stream on Apple TV+.

The streaming service also is home to original series “Snoopy in Space” and “The Snoopy Show.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station

Latest News

Kellogg teams up with Wendy's to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal."
Wendy's turning its chocolate Frosty into a cereal
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by Education and Labor...
Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
On Sunday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., families are invited to 35 S. Spanish Street...
Monster Mash Car Bash scheduled for Oct. 31 in Downtown Cape Girardeau