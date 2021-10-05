Heartland Votes
Advertisement

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County sheriff says the home of a man jailed in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater burned to the ground Monday night.

Sheriff Scott Rice says the home near Lebanon is a total loss. The state’s fire marshal’s office will investigate.

The home belonged to James Phelps, 58. He and Timothy Norton, 56, also of Lebanon each face charges of first-degree kidnapping in Rainwater’s disappearance. Both are scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

In September, the FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater. According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Sheriff asks for help in identifying theft suspect; reward offered
In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses...
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

Latest News

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen back on Tuesday, October 5.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopened on Tuesday
On Monday, October 4, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19
As of Monday, October 4, close to 43 percent of Cape Counties population is fully vaccinated.
Cape Girardeau Co. reported 43 percent of population is fully vaccinated
National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods a lot safer.
National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods safer