Haunted Hall of Horror returns to A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Get ready for a night of scares as the Haunted Hall of Horror returns to the A.C. Brase Arena.

With COVID-19 protocols in place to keep visitors safe, this year the Haunted Hall will be spookier than ever.

“It’s going to be scary just like it always is,” said Assistant Recreation Manager Kaed Horrell.

Last year, due to the pandemic, his staff worked hard to put safety measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. This year, they will do the same.

“I know we will keep the line pretty much the same as what we did last year. So, it won’t be people right on top of each other. And our staff, of course, will have hand sanitizer and we’ll sanitize everything as much as possible,” Horrell said.

On the inside, he said it will remain just as scary as it’s always been.

“It’s going to be similar to what we’ve done in the past with some new ideas, some new scares. We will change up some things in some different rooms and stuff like that,” he said.

For anyone looking to volunteer to help, Horrell said feel free to contact the front office.

“A lot of people who have reached out and said they are interested in working. I’m expecting that we will not have any problems finding people, but you never know,” he said.

However, he’s expecting a record-year of visitors looking to get scared.

“This is just an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy a scare in a safe environment,” he continued. “We really just encourage people to come out and hope to see a lot of people.”

The Haunted Hall of Horror is every weekend from October 15-31.

