Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

Latest News

Two southern Illinois lawmakers have teamed up with two police departments to host free drug...
So. Ill. lawmakers to host drug-take back events
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
3 arrested following multi-state police chase
Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Some power outages reported after helicopter crashes, knocks down utility lines in rural Delta, Mo.
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’