Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans

Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee showed off a new license plate design set to be distributed next year.

The new design was chosen through a statewide vote, and the governor says more than 300,000 Tennesseans participated with 42 percent choosing the winning design.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Lee in a Facebook Live. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

The new plates will be available beginning Jan. 3, 2022 as residents complete their annual tag renewal.

Tennessee statute requires a redesigned plate every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget, according to the governor’s office. It also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate as well as the county name and expiration year decal locations.

The new design replaces the current plate launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground.
House of Dallas County, Mo. man accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater burns to the ground

Latest News

A helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. took down some utility lines in the area.
Drone12: Helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo.
Crews responded to a helicopter crash in rural Delta, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.
Crews respond to helicopter crash near Delta, no injuries reported
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A volunteer is ready to scare the daylights out of visitors to the Haunted Hall of Horror.
Haunted Hall of Horror returns to A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau
Cairo Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Man injured in early morning shooting