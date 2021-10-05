Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Isolated afternoon rain, storms possible

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.
Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.((Source: CNews/Roger))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog is possible this morning for some areas.

Wake-up temperatures are slightly cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy starting off the day. Clouds will start to increase by the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will range in the upper 70s with a few low 80s in some areas in our southeastern counties.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

As a low pressure moves closer to the Heartland tonight, chances for heavy rain and a few storms increase heading into early Wednesday.

Scattered rain and storms stick around through Wednesday afternoon.

A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail, but they should remain below severe limits.

Scattered rain continues into Thursday.

By the end of the week into the weekend, it will be drier with highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances return at the beginning of next week.

