Heartland Votes
Federal ambulance strike teams leave Jefferson City after nearly 2 months

According to SEMA on its Facebook page, the teams conducted more than 1,600 patient transfers throughout the state, covering more than 143,000 miles.(Missouri State Emergency Management Agency/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The federal ambulance strike teams demobilized and left Jefferson City after nearly two months.

The teams arrived on August 7 to help support Missouri’s health care system.

On Tuesday morning, October 5, the Missouri Department of Public Safety and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency presented letters from Governor Mike Parson and challenge coins to each member of the strike teams.

According to SEMA on its Facebook page, the teams conducted more than 1,600 patient transfers throughout the state, covering more than 143,000 miles.

The transports helped relieve hospitals in areas that had rising COVID-19 caseloads due to the Delta variant.

Posted by Missouri State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

