Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind?

From nearly the start of the pandemic, researchers have been looking into how the virus can affect brain function.

A study from Oxford University shows psychiatric or neurological disorders are being diagnosed in those who have recovered from COVID-19. The study, released in April, found one in three virus patients will be diagnosed with one of these disorders within six months of getting infected.

In her office at Semmes Murphey Clinic in Memphis, neuropsychiatrist Dr. Katie Montry is starting to see more patients who have previously had COVID-19.

“I’ve had a lot of people come in complaining of things like brain fog, having trouble concentrating,” said Montry. “They’re more forgetful than they normally are. Certainly, there is a lot of discussion about feeling increased anxiety or stress, or depression.”

Montry said new information about how COVID-19 is affecting the brains of its patients is being discovered every day, but since it’s a new virus, there’s still a lot to find out.

Figuring out what’s going on is the first step in finding a solution for her patients.

“Deciding whether the problems with their memory and the attention they’re reporting is actually related the illness itself, whether that’s a lack of oxygen to the brain, maybe they were intubated, or if it’s more of direct mechanism of the virus infiltrating the brain,” Montry said.

Montry said it’s a subject many in her field want to know more about. She and a colleague will be speaking to their peers about the subject and what is known during next month’s Tennessee Psychological Association meeting.

Montry lost her dad to COVID-19 in February, making the work a personal and professional journey to find out more for her patients.

“Being able to talk to them about their experience and validating their experience,” Montry said. “Telling them because a lot of them think it’s in their head and they think they’re crazy, so just validating them.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Sheriff asks for help in identifying theft suspect; reward offered

Latest News

The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations...
5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate
On Monday, October 4, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19
As of Monday, October 4, close to 43 percent of Cape Counties population is fully vaccinated.
Cape Girardeau Co. reported 43 percent of population is fully vaccinated