Deadly Butler Co. shooting under investigation

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs said the victim is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man died after being shot in the chest.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, they received a 911 call around 8:52 p.m. on Monday, October 4 about a man shot in the chest at the 100 block of County Road 309.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The sheriff said the victim was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Collins of Poplar Bluff.

He said the shooter is being held at the Butler County Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

