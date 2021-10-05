Crews respond to helicopter crash near Delta, no injuries reported

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a helicopter crash near Delta on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter crashed near Highway N in a cornfield and wooded area.

It took down some power lines went it crashed.

SEMO Electric said some customers are without power.

The pilot was reportedly not injured in the crash.

