Crews respond to helicopter crash near Delta, no injuries reported

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a helicopter crash near Delta on Tuesday afternoon, October 5.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter crashed near Highway N in a cornfield and wooded area.

It took down some power lines went it crashed.

SEMO Electric said some customers are without power.

The pilot was reportedly not injured in the crash.

