Cape Girardeau man makes proposal for police substation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local man is wanting more police presence in Midtown and close to the South of Cape Girardeau.

He’s willing to donate space to make that happen.

“We looked at that and thought that would be a neat development,” said Scott Blank, Cape Girardeau resident and property owner.

Blank wants the building on 629 Good Hope Street to turn into a new substation for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

“We’re seeing it as an area of outreach for the police department where they can have events in there, involved in the community, involved in the neighborhood,” said Blank.

Blank brought the proposal to City Council in Monday’s meeting.

In hopes that the city would back his idea of a station just blocks from Southeast Missouri State University’s River campus and near South Cape.

He’s not asking the city for any financial support.

“We are not looking to burden this city with the financial investment of it,” said Blank.

Cape Girardeau Mayor, Bob Fox said, the city does not currently have the funding for more police officers or equipment, but is willing to work with Blank on his idea of donating space.

“Council has been given the proposal, I don’t see a reason why we would halt the process of that at all,” said Fox.

With the increased police presence, it offers Fox further explained this can lead to other expansions in Midtown and South Cape Girardeau.

“It’s a great idea for development and people like the idea that they are there close,” said Fox.

Blanks said he’s still waiting for the greenlight from the city, but if it is a go he wishes to have the building up by the end of 2022.

“Just to have their presence down there and know the officers are not just driving around and patrolling but they are actually engaged into the community,” said Blank.

The proposal is still waiting to be approved by the council and details worked out with city attorney.

The proposal will still face major funding hurdles if it goes forward.

If approved Blank said he plans to name the substation “The Willis A. Martin Midtown Police Station”. After a police officer that died in that exact building.

