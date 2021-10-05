Heartland Votes
3 arrested following multi-state police chase

(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were...
(Left to right) Edward Nuitall, Michael Wafford and Lyndell Wafford, all of Chicago, were arrested following a multi-state chase and crash.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) and law enforcement in southern Illinois were involved in a chase on Interstate 24 on Monday night, October 4.

According to KSP, a trooper attempted to stop a speeding car near the 24 mile marker on I-24 in the Paducah area at approximately 9:49 p.m.

When the trooper was walking up to the stopped car, the trooper said the vehicle was put into reverse toward them. The trooper was able to get out of the way and get back into their patrol vehicle.

KSP said the suspect car continued to travel, accelerating westbound on I-24.

Troopers chased after the fleeing car and crossed into Illinois.

Once the suspect vehicle entered Massac County, authorities in Illinois took over the chase.

KSP said the car was then involved in a crash.

The cause or location of the crash is not clear, but three Chicago men inside of the car were transported to a Paducah hospital for medical treatment.

When the men were released from care, they were arrested by KSP and booked into the McCracken County Jail.

The driver, 25-year-old Edward Nuitall, was charged with attempted assault first degree of a police officer, fleeing or evading police first degree in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment first degree, DUI and numerous traffic violations.

Both passengers, 34-year-old Michael Wafford and 27-year-old Lyndell Wafford, were each charged with complicity to fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle first degree and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

