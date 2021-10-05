Heartland Votes
Advertisement

28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on...
The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, October 5.(WLUC)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, October 5.

The health department said two men in their 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years- 2
  • 18-64 years - 20
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 67
  • Released from isolation - 4,290
  • Deaths - 72

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
At least one person was taken into custody following an incident at the Amtrak station in...
UPDATE: DEA agent killed, another injured along with Tucson police officer in shooting at Amtrak station
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
Sheriff asks for help in identifying theft suspect; reward offered

Latest News

The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations...
5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate
We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind? From nearly...
Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function
On Monday, October 4, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 54 new cases of COVID-19