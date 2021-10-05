28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths reported in Perry Co., Ill
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, October 5.
The health department said two men in their 50s passed away from the virus.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 4
- 13-17 years- 2
- 18-64 years - 20
- 65 and up - 2
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 67
- Released from isolation - 4,290
- Deaths - 72
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
