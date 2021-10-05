28 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths reported in Perry Co., Ill

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, October 5.

The health department said two men in their 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 4

13-17 years- 2

18-64 years - 20

65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 67

Released from isolation - 4,290

Deaths - 72

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

