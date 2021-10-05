Heartland Votes
18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 5.(WBAY Staff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 5.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 12,024
  • Total deaths - 154

Franklin County

  • New cases - 3
  • Total cases - 7,285
  • Total deaths - 96

