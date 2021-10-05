18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 5.
A summary of the new cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 12,024
- Total deaths - 154
Franklin County
- New cases - 3
- Total cases - 7,285
- Total deaths - 96
