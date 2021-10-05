18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN, WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 5.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 15

Total cases - 12,024

Total deaths - 154

Franklin County

New cases - 3

Total cases - 7,285

Total deaths - 96

