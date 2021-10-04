Tracking more rain chances this week

Your Monday will start dry, with some slight rain chances sneaking in by the afternoon and evening hours. These chances will be mainly in our southeastern half of the Heartland and they will be very isolated. Highs temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Rain chances will increase as we push deeper into Tuesday. The morning hours on Tuesday look dry, but better chances push into the Heartland from the southeast by the late afternoon and evening hours. Higher rain chances stick around Tuesday night into Wednesday too. A look ahead to the weekend, shows drier weather and warmer temperatures with highs back in the lower to mid 80s.

