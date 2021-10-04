Stomping on grapes for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

BRAZEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland winery is helping out children with cancer over the weekend.

Hemman Winery had an event to stomp out childhood cancer by stomping on grapes.

The winery is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to help cure childhood cancer.

People we talked with say it’s great to see so many people out at the event that support the cause.

“It always is important to come out among your community and do some things,” Jared Kutz said. When your fun can turn into support for such a good organization that helps so many people throughout the country, that’s always a positive.”

Roughly 200 people came out to the event which had music, food and fun.

“I think it’s amazing,” Debbie Hamm said. “I work with a lady that’s putting this on and to know that everybody is coming out to make a difference, just shows how much love there is in the world.”

Money raised at the event will go to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

