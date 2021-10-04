Heartland Votes
Sheriff asks for help in identifying theft suspect; reward offered

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man...
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man in this photo. The suspect is wanted in connection with a theft investigation.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft.

Sheriff Vick released four photos of a man and a vehicle he hopes someone will recognize and give his office a call.

The photos show a man at a building located southeast of Marion during the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 29.

Sheriff Vick said the man was involved in a felony theft.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or the vehicle is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the arrest of the suspect may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

