Sheriff asks for help in identifying theft suspect; reward offered

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for theft.

Sheriff Vick released four photos of a man and a vehicle he hopes someone will recognize and give his office a call.

The photos show a man at a building located southeast of Marion during the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 29.

Sheriff Vick said the man was involved in a felony theft.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or the vehicle is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the arrest of the suspect may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

