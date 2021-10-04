Rain chances increase late tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a pretty nice day across the Heartland with only a few isolated showers in our southern counties. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Readings will slowly fall into the middle to upper 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers increasing into the early evening hours. Most of the rainfall will remain across our southern counties through the early afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will spread across most of the Heartland Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will likely occur in a few areas. Rain will become more isolated by late Wednesday afternoon however, we could see a few thunderstorms during the peak heat.

