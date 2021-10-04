Nearly 85M health meals provided to Missourians during COVID-19 response

(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 84,597,200 meals were served during the COVID-19 response.

DHSS made the announcement on Monday, October 4.

The meals came from the Bureau Community Food and Nutrition Services.

CFNA partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture program operators around the state to not only continue nutrition programs, but also expand them where they’re needed most.

“A healthy lifestyle starts with the basic nutrition,” said Donald Kauerauf, director of DHSS. “I’m proud of the team here at DHSS for identifying the needs of Missourians and working creatively with USDA to ensure our most vulnerable Missourians received the food necessary to sustain them through this public health emergency.”

According to DHSS, USDA offered program flexibilities to allow for parents and guardians to pick up meals for children and adults (adult day care centers), delivery to children or adults, flexible meal times and a wider variety of menu items.

For the first time, in March 2020, the Summer Food Service Program began operating year-round to provide free meals to children. It continued for 18 months through September 2021.

According to DHSS, a total of 3,447,394 meals were served in May and June in 2019. A total of 10,206,835 meals were served in May and June in 2020.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 84,597,200 meals were served during the COVID-19 response. (Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.