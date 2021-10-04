Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nearly 85M health meals provided to Missourians during COVID-19 response

The meals came from the Bureau Community Food and Nutrition Services.
The meals came from the Bureau Community Food and Nutrition Services.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 84,597,200 meals were served during the COVID-19 response.

DHSS made the announcement on Monday, October 4.

The meals came from the Bureau Community Food and Nutrition Services.

CFNA partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture program operators around the state to not only continue nutrition programs, but also expand them where they’re needed most.

“A healthy lifestyle starts with the basic nutrition,” said Donald Kauerauf, director of DHSS. “I’m proud of the team here at DHSS for identifying the needs of Missourians and working creatively with USDA to ensure our most vulnerable Missourians received the food necessary to sustain them through this public health emergency.”

According to DHSS, USDA offered program flexibilities to allow for parents and guardians to pick up meals for children and adults (adult day care centers), delivery to children or adults, flexible meal times and a wider variety of menu items.

For the first time, in March 2020, the Summer Food Service Program began operating year-round to provide free meals to children. It continued for 18 months through September 2021.

According to DHSS, a total of 3,447,394 meals were served in May and June in 2019. A total of 10,206,835 meals were served in May and June in 2020.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 84,597,200 meals were served...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 84,597,200 meals were served during the COVID-19 response.(Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses...
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies
The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media

Latest News

Starting on October 15, Kentuckians will be able to use kynect to browse plans and benefits...
Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange to reopen in November
A Kennett man is facing murder charges.
Kennett man in custody in connection to murder
Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.