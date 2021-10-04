Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MoDOT now using slope mowers to help improve safety of workers

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you drive down the highway and see something unfamiliar on the side of the road, you are not alone.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is now using slope mowers, which are lawn mowers controlled by a remote. They cost anywhere between $45,000 to $50,000.

“When we take care of the banks, where the grass can get tall and there is a lot of brush, we have workers that will trip, slip and fall, and it creates a lot of injuries,” said Tim Bundgard, MoDOT Southwest District Office Superintendent. “The RC mowers help keep the brush down more and creates less injuries.”

MoDOT used to have around 25-30 workers for such tasks. According to Bundgard, they can now use just one slope mower and complete work in half of the time.

Many workers were tripping and accidentally cutting themselves trying to mow dangerous banks on the side of the highway. Now these devices help workers complete the task faster and safer.

“We plan on hitting 21 counties and 29 buildings to help take care of areas all across our Southwest District,” said Bundgard. “These new mowers are also great to help mow places where we couldn’t reach before.”

Another factor in implementing the new RC mowers was the lack of prison inmates that would usually help mow the side of the highway.

“We usually had 65 prisoners a day and now we have zero,” said Bundgard. “We have more than enough work, and we hope we still get them back after COVID-19 because it can be impossible to keep up.”

The slope mowers can mow on an incline of up to 50 degrees. According to MoDOT, ever since they have been implemented, so far zero injuries have been reported from their workers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, October 2, a man from Kennett, Mo. was killed.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
The district attorney says 27-year-old Ian Cranston fatally shot 22-year-old Barry Washington...
Man charged with murder of Black man who complimented his girlfriend
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

Latest News

Folks stomped on grapes in a competition to see who can fill the bottle the fastest.
Stomping on grapes for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
State leaders are hopeful the new law set in place this past Friday, increasing fuel tax in...
Increased Missouri fuel tax set to fund roads and bridges
MoDOT now using slope mowers to help improve safety of workers
A new gas tax is now in effect in Missouri and state leaders say they're hopeful it will help...
Road and bridge tax