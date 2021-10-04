Heartland Votes
Lawmakers, pope ask Missouri governor to halt execution

It would be the seventh execution in the U.S. this year but the first not involving either a federal inmate or an inmate in Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MISSOURI (AP) - Pope Francis has joined the chorus of people calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency to a death row inmate who is set to be executed for killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery.

Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

It would be the seventh execution in the U.S. this year but the first not involving either a federal inmate or an inmate in Texas.

Johnson’s attorney, Jeremy Weis, has said executing him would violate the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

