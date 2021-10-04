Lawmakers, pope ask Missouri governor to halt execution

MISSOURI (AP) - Pope Francis has joined the chorus of people calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency to a death row inmate who is set to be executed for killing three people during a 1994 convenience store robbery.

Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

It would be the seventh execution in the U.S. this year but the first not involving either a federal inmate or an inmate in Texas.

Johnson’s attorney, Jeremy Weis, has said executing him would violate the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.

