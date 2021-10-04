Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange to reopen in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The state-based health insurance exchange will reopen November 1.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, kynect will make it easier for Kentuckians for access health coverage and other benefits.

“Quality health care is a basic human right – and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” Governor Beshear said. “Kentucky’s economy has caught fire, and we’ve just landed the largest economic investment in the state’s history, but we can’t succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work. kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013, and we’re excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access the health plans and benefits they deserve.”

Starting on October 15, Kentuckians will be able to use kynect to browse plans and benefits that take effect on January 1, 2022. Enrollment for 2022 begins Nov. 1 and closes Jan. 15, 2022.

The Commonwealth will receive $650,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding from CMS to support the reopening of kynect.

Also new in January 2022, Kentuckians will be able to buy a vision plan.

