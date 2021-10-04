Increased Missouri fuel tax set to fund roads and bridges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State leaders are hopeful the new law set in place this past Friday, increasing fuel tax in Missouri, will help fund roads and bridges in need of improvements.

With Missouri’s new fuel Tax increase implemented on October 1st, drivers now pay 2.5 cents more per gallon. By 2025 that will increase by 12.5 cents.

“If people want better roads, they’re going to have to pay more taxes” Driver Connie Damron said.

The Missouri Department of Transformation reported, the tax is expected to generate nearly $500 million in funding towards roads and bridges.

“It’s pretty frightening sometimes... When you hit one of those deep potholes and you think ‘Oh My Gosh! Did I hit a rim on my wheel? Or did I mess my alignment up?’” Damron said.

According to the MODOT, the state has the 7th largest state highway system nationally, but was funded by one of the lowest fuel taxes in the country.

Becky Ruth is a republican Representative for Missouri. She said it was time to close the funding gap for roads and bridges

“We have the opportunity to invest, make an investment in our roads and bridges, help economic development, bring jobs here and make roads safer” Ruth said.

However, some Heartland drivers said they don’t feel there is much of a need for improvements.

“If anything, it was on the interstate, but other than that not much of anything” Karisa Gillespie said

“Most of the roads are pretty good, obviously you’re going to have some roads that have potholes that need a little patchwork here and there. But from what I can see the state and counties are working on it” Anthony Klunk said

Online we asked viewers what roads they’d like to see fixed, Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau was just one.

However, a leader with MODOT said there is no exact timeline and it can take months and even years before changes are made.

Missouri drivers can get an exemption and refund for the fuel tax, but you’ll need to keep accurate records each time you fill up.

The Missouri Department of Revenue will require the following:

Date of sale

Drivers to provide vehicle’s VIN number

Names and addresses of purchasers and seller

Number of gallons purchases and charges by the Missouri tax

