Ill. AG to announce measures to address increased reports of online child exploitation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is set to announce measures designed to address an increase in reports of online child exploitation.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at the Attorney General’s office in Springfield.

Raoul will be joined by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Doug Quivey, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright and investigators from the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

