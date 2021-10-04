Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 10/8

Heartland Football Friday on Oct. 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday continues on October 8.

You can check the scores on Friday night here.

Our featured games include:

  • Charleston at Sikeston (Game of the Week)
  • Scott City at Chaffee
  • Poplar Bluff at Cape Central
  • Valle at New Madrid County Central
  • Jackson at Farmington
  • St. Pius at St. Vincent
  • Dexter at Kennett
  • Kelly at Hayti
  • Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro
  • West Frankfort at Herrin
  • Centralia at Marion

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below.

