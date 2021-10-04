Heartland Football Friday 10/8
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday continues on October 8.
You can check the scores on Friday night here.
Our featured games include:
- Charleston at Sikeston (Game of the Week)
- Scott City at Chaffee
- Poplar Bluff at Cape Central
- Valle at New Madrid County Central
- Jackson at Farmington
- St. Pius at St. Vincent
- Dexter at Kennett
- Kelly at Hayti
- Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro
- West Frankfort at Herrin
- Centralia at Marion
If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below.
