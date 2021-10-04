Heartland fire departments awarded grants from water company

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois American Water has awarded more than 90 fire departments through its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.

The departments in Illinois American Water’s service area will share more than $92,000.

The Cairo Fire Department and the Rosiclare Fire Department are the only fire and emergency organizations in the Heartland awarded grants through the program.

Illinois American Water said the funding will be used toward personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs.

Since 2010, the water company has awarded more than 770 grants totaling more than $760,000.

“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses; we also understand the need to support our local heroes,” said Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner. “This program allows us to continue to provide support to the local departments.”

The firefighter grants were announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Sunday, October 3 through Saturday, October 9.

