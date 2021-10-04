Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases declining as more Kentuckians get vaccinated

A total of 2,719,398 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky, as of Monday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said weekly COVID-19 cases are declining in the state due to more Kentuckians getting vaccinated and masking up indoors.

While it’s encouraging, the governor and health care leaders at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland said Kentuckians need to stay vigilant about protecting themselves from the virus.

“Overall, today’s report is positive in the trends, but what is still really hard is the loss of life we continue to see, and that loss being preventable,” said Governor Beshear. “This is going to be a scar that the American people carry with us moving forward. That’s why we need to make sure the cases are not only dropping, but dropping at a significant rate. We need to accelerate the trend.”

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,239 new cases as of Monday and 26 additional deaths.

The positivity rate is 9.31 percent.

Currently, there are 1,688 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 496 are in the ICU and 332 are on ventilators.

