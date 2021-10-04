Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Golf tournament in Cape Girardeau supports families of fallen troopers

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-four teams of golfers teed off to support the families of fallen troopers.

Monday, October 4, was the 8th annual artisan contracting golf tournament benefiting the Missouri Association State Trooper’s Emergency Relief Society, better known as the MASTERS.

The event at the Cape Girardeau Country Club helps raise money to help the families of fallen state troopers with everything from funeral expenses to paying mortgages and bills.

”Each and every trooper. We hope and pray that our families never have to use their services, but as you can see behind me the support that MASTERS has in southeast Missouri is phenomenal,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The golf tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but corporate sponsors did not take a year off. They donated money to keep the fund going even through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses...
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies
The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres

Latest News

The stage is set in Portageville for the 6th annual talent show Monday evening as part of the...
74th Annual Soybean Festival underway in Portageville, Mo.
The expected completion date for the new building is December 1st.
Cape Girardeau City Hall expected to be completed by December
National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods a lot safer.
National Night Out in Poplar Bluff aims to make neighborhoods safer
In Portageville, Mo. the annual Soybean Festival was held for community members.
Annual Soybean Festival for community members