Golf tournament in Cape Girardeau supports families of fallen troopers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Twenty-four teams of golfers teed off to support the families of fallen troopers.

Monday, October 4, was the 8th annual artisan contracting golf tournament benefiting the Missouri Association State Trooper’s Emergency Relief Society, better known as the MASTERS.

The event at the Cape Girardeau Country Club helps raise money to help the families of fallen state troopers with everything from funeral expenses to paying mortgages and bills.

”Each and every trooper. We hope and pray that our families never have to use their services, but as you can see behind me the support that MASTERS has in southeast Missouri is phenomenal,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The golf tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but corporate sponsors did not take a year off. They donated money to keep the fund going even through the pandemic.

