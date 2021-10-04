Heartland Votes
First Alert: Mostly dry, slight chance for more rain

A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.(Source: CNews/Kristi Watson)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A cold front that moved through the Heartland yesterday brought a little bit of drier air and less humidity.

Today is looking pretty nice with afternoon highs ranging from 75 to 80.

Rain chances will stay pretty low, but not completely zero. An isolated shower or two is possible.

More isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, but much of the Heartland should stay dry.

By Tuesday evening into Wednesday, rain chances increase.

The Heartland will start to dry out heading into Thursday and Friday.

As we head through the workweek. afternoon highs will stay pretty comfortable in the 70s.

A few areas could hit 80 degrees by the weekend.

