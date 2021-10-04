Drug take back, document shredding event to be held in Jackson Co., Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will be holding a drug take back and document shredding event on Saturday, October 16.

The ‘Shred and Med Disposal Day’ will be held at the health department in Murphysboro from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To participate, residents must schedule a drop-off time by calling 618-684-3143 or by registering online here.

The free event is open to all area residents. Businesses are not permitted to participate.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as pills, creams and patches will be accepted.

Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be attending the event to provide safe and secure disposal of medications.

Confidential documents, such as old tax returns, receipts, papers and other papers, will be accepted for shredding. Paper clips and staples do not need to be removed, but binder clips will need to be removed.

Magazines and junk mail will not be accepted.

There will not be any on-site shredding, only secure pick-up of documents.

There is a two box limit per participant.

Assistance will be available for those needing help removing items from their vehicle.

The event is rain or shine.

In addition to the drug take back and document shredding event, vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 will be available inside the health department. No appointment is needed. For more information on either vaccination, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143 ext. 150.

