Capitol Dome lightened purple for Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday, October 4, that he has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lightened purple in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.

The Capitol Dome will be lightened up at sunset on Tuesday, October 5 and will remain lit until sunrise on Wednesday, October 6.

“The State Capitol dome will be lit purple to show our support for the many Missourians impacted by Alzheimer’s disease,” Governor Parson said. “Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that affects many of our loved ones, and we can all help spread awareness and lend our support to help find a cure that ends this disease.”

According to Governor Mike Parson the color purple represents the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association.

In Jefferson City on Sunday, October 10, there will be a Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

To find a walk near you please visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing public health crisis. The pandemic highlighted the struggle for those with dementia and their caregivers,” said Jerry Dowell, Vice President of Public Policy, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. “The 3rd Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Day gives us an opportunity to support Missourians affected by this disease.”

