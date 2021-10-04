Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. reported 43 percent of population is fully vaccinated

By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -More than half of all adults in Cape Girardeau County are vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to Missouri’s vaccination dashboard, which shows nearly 52 percent of people 18 and older in the county are fully vaccinated.

More than 57 percent have received at least one dose.

Overall, close to 43 percent of Cape Counties population is fully vaccinated.

State data shows an average of 131 doses administered every day over the last week.

