Cape Girardeau City Hall expected to be completed by December

The expected completion date for the new building is December 1st.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city hall construction project in Cape Girardeau is on track to be completed before the end of the year.

In late May 2020, construction began to turn the historic Common Pleas Courthouse into Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall.

This will replace the current City Hall building that was originally built in 1937.

Development Services Director Anna Kangas says the new building will be a lot more user friendly for customers.

“We actually will have a central reception area at the new building,” Kangas said. “So for those folks that have come to our current city hall, you walk in and there’s all these private offices and there’s not a main reception counter. In the new building, we will have a new reception counter and somebody that will direct traffic.

She said the new building will have more room and more improvements.

“We will have quite a bit more space over there and we will have a lot more electricity,” Kangas said. “This building that we’re in right now, it was built in the 30′s as an elementary school. So, we have a lot of extension cords and we don’t have a lot of data connections that we need. So, when we get to the new building, all that stuff will be hard wired.”

Crews are working on windows, painting, flooring and soon will be working on trim work inside to finish up the work.

The expected completion date for the new building is December 1.

