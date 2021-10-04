Amazon releases Black Friday deals earlier than ever

(KFVS) - Amazon released some Black Friday deals earlier than ever on Monday, October 4.

You can check on their “Epic Deals” online or in the app.

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products,” said Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer at Amazon. “Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season. And I want to thank our incredible team around the world for everything they do each day to support each other and our customers—I couldn’t be prouder to work with you all.”

The online retailer also unveiled its biggest-ever selection of gift guides, including its popular Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty and Electronics gift guides, as well as guides like Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers’ Most-Loved products.

It also offers ways to support local businesses, including buying handmade gifts.

