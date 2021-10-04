Heartland Votes
Advertisement

74th Annual Soybean Festival underway in Portageville, Mo.

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 74th National Soybean Festival is in full swing this week in Portageville.

There is plenty to do for everyone each night this week as they have a list of events planned out.

We talked with the Chamber of Commerce President Clint Klipfel who said it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a family-friendly, fun environment.

“It’s just nice to see everybody come out to support Portageville and all of our hometown people, but also, people that come from all over our surrounding communities,” Portageville Chamber of Commerce President Clint Klipfel said. “The kids get excited to see all the floats, hear all the bands. It’s just really cool to watch everyone have so much fellowship as a community.”

The 6th annual Portageville’s Got Talent show at the grand stage will be Monday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

The week is filled with other events up until Saturday, including a grand parade, a football game, vendors, food and fun.

You can find more information about these events on the Portageville Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennett Police arrested a man in connection with the death of another man on Saturday.
Kennett, Mo. man arrested for murder, several other charges
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this Nov. 3, 2012, file photo, Republican U.S Senate candidate Todd Akin addresses...
Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies
The Cardinals host the Cubs Sunday in their final game of the regular season.
Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres

Latest News

Take extra steps now to prevent house fires in you and your families home.
This week is national fire prevention week a time to think about preventing a tragedy at your home
Starting on October 15, Kentuckians will be able to use kynect to browse plans and benefits...
Kentucky’s state-based health insurance exchange to reopen in November
Johnson’s execution is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.
Gov. Parson: Mo. to carry out Ernest Johnson’s execution
A total of 2,719,398 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky, as of Monday.
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases declining as more Kentuckians get vaccinated