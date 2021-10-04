24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Monday, October 4.
The newly reported death was a man in his 50s.
A summary of the new positive cases includes:
- 0-12 years - 4
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 17
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 73
- Released from isolation - 4,281
- Deaths - 71
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.
Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
