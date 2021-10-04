Heartland Votes
24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Monday, October 4.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Monday, October 4.

The newly reported death was a man in his 50s.

A summary of the new positive cases includes:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 17
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 73
  • Released from isolation - 4,281
  • Deaths - 71

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

