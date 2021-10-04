24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Monday, October 4.

The newly reported death was a man in his 50s.

A summary of the new positive cases includes:

0-12 years - 4

13-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 17

65 and up - 1

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 73

Released from isolation - 4,281

Deaths - 71

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, October 6.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.