Vintage Now fashion show returns after a year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In one week the Vintage Now Fashion show will makes it comeback after the pandemic put the fundraiser at a pause.

“We take vintage clothes and mix it with modern, so it’s a little bit of everything,” Deb Boyer Maevers, director of Vintage Now said.

For the return of Vintage Now, the fashion show fundraiser, Maevers and her team will bring 100 years a fashion, music, and world events to life with “A Tale of Time”.

Ayear after the show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We had a little more time to make it fabulous, but it was odd not to have a show last year after 12 years,” Maevers said.

All proceeds from the event benefits the Safehouse of Southeast Missouri.

Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safehouse said, not having the show was a huge lost for them.

“In 2019 our proceeds after expenses were 110 thousand dollars. In 2020 we receive about 50,000 dollars,” Hill said.

However, she said they are more people are interested that ever before, for next weeks event.

“We have already sold 1300 tickets,” Hill said.

With hopes to fill out the Show Me Center, along with wit guest, 150 people are volunteering. Some will dance, since and model.

“These ladies have been showing up once a week for 2 hours every single week, and then they are also doing extra rehearsals,” Lakrisha Moore, talent director said.

Moore said there will be performances for each decade dating back to the 1920s. This year’s show will be more interactive than ever before.

“I’m really excited and I think it’s going to be an awesome show,” Moore said.

When Maevers was asked what her hopes are for this year’s show, she says she plans to give hope to victims of abuse.

“Even if it’s just one person that benefits from our show and give them for a new future free of abuse we’ve done a great job,” Maevers said.

The Show is on Oct. 9 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. You can get tickets at Pastimes Antiques, Safe House for Southeast Missouri Thrift store, or buy tickets at show doors.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.