Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on...
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on Huntington Beach.(Source: Katrina Foley/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

A statement from the city of Huntington Beach says at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports birds and fish have been killed.

Crews have deployed skimmers and booms to try to corral the slick.

The coastline is closed from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 4 miles south to the Santa Ana River jetty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
Heartland Football Friday 10/1
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Kincer is charged with stealing $18,000 worth of copper wire from the construction of the new...
Man charged in connection to copper wire theft investigation from May
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Latest News

Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Costumed Super Heroes and Villains made their way to the return of Comic Con, but the event has...
Local vendors excited for return of Cape Girardeau Comic Con
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates