Kennett, Mo. man arrested on multiple charges

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett, Mo. Frankie W. Pitts 49, was charged with murder, burglary, use of a weapon, tampering with evidence and armed criminal action on Saturday, October 2, by Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain.

This is after the Kennett Police Department responded to a call about a man being dead on Saturday, October 2, around 4:56 p.m.

According to the Kennett Police Department they arrived to 600 block of Jones Street where they identified the victim Dewey W. Ridings known as Sonny, 76, of Kennett, Mo.

Following the investigation lead the police to arrest and charge Pitts of Kennett, Mo.

Pitts is currently being held at Dunklin County Jail without a bond.

