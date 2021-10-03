Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 3.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 11,984
- Total deaths - 154
Franklin County:
- New cases - 16
- Total cases -7,268
- Total deaths - 96
