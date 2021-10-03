Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19

On Sunday, October 3, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases...
On Sunday, October 3, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19.(KEYC News Now)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, October 3.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 11,984
  • Total deaths - 154

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 16
  • Total cases -7,268
  • Total deaths - 96

