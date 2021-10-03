Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Starting to dry out......but more showers next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers are still possible at times today, but with drier air filtering in from the west we should see more sunshine and less humid conditions. Morning clouds and isolated showers should give way to partial clearing this morning.....but as instability increases this afternoon clouds and a few showers or even a thunderstorm could redevelop. Highs will be about 75 to 80. Skies should clear out overnight....other than a little patchy fog....and Monday will be a nice day with partly cloudy and seasonably mild conditions.

The week ahead continues to be complicated by the probable development of an upper-level low pressure area to our south. If this happens, it will bring clouds and a few rain showers back to the area mid-week...from about Tuesday thru Thursday, with the best chance of rain on Wednesday. The clouds and occasional showers would keep daytimes a bit cooler but will keep overnights a touch above average. By next weekend we’ll be drying out with warmer conditions again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Heartland Football Friday on October 1.
Heartland Football Friday 10/1
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Kincer is charged with stealing $18,000 worth of copper wire from the construction of the new...
Man charged in connection to copper wire theft investigation from May
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/2/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/2/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/2/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/2/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook