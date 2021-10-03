First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The work week will get off to a nice start, but the middle of the week continues to look unsettled thanks to an upper low expected to develop just to our south. In the short-term, it should stay dry tonight through Monday night. A bit of fog is likely tonight into Monday morning thanks in part to recent rains...but otherwise it will be mostly clear tonight and partly cloudy and seasonably warm on Monday....with highs of about 75 to 80.

By Tuesday a large upper low looks to spin up just to our south....sending us clouds and a chance of occasional showers from roughly late Tuesday thru early Thursday. Currently the best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday....with chances decreasing on Thursday as the upper low moves away. As we get into Friday and next weekend, an upper ridge takes over, resulting in dry and warmer conditions. Highs during the week should be mainly in the 70s, warming into the 80s next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.